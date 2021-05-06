Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police: Nottingham truck driver kept going after striking, ripping door off MSP cruiser on I-95

items.[0].image.alt
WMAR
<p>FILE PHOTO: Maryland State Police car. </p>
Three dead after car flees from Maryland State Police traffic stop
Posted at 10:51 AM, May 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-06 10:51:55-04

ROSEDALE, Md. — A 45-year-old Nottingham driver is facing charges after allegedly striking and ripping the door off a Maryland State Police cruiser, Wednesday afternoon in Baltimore County.

Officials say a trooper was inside a marked car on the scene of a crash along I-95 in Rosedale, when a box truck allegedly driven by Gasper Botteon hit the driver’s side door of the police car, and kept going.

About two hours later, troopers found Botteon and the truck on Route 24 at Bel Air S. Parkway in Belair.

Police say he showed signs of suspected impairment and was arrested on DUI and hit and run charges.

Neither the trooper or Botteon were injured.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020