Police need your help solving a 2020 Pikesville homicide

PIKESVILLE, Md. — Baltimore County Police are asking for the public’s help in solving a Pikesville homicide that happened on June 16, 2020.

That evening, officers located Brian Green Jr., fatally shot on Caerleon Court.

Detectives determined that Green was pulling out of his garage when the crime was committed. A silver Lexus or Infiniti sedan was seen leaving the location shortly after the shooting had occurred with several suspects in it.

Green frequented Washington, D.C. and investigators believe, based on evidence collected from that area, that the suspects have ties to D.C.

Green, who was popular on Instagram, went by the nickname “Cookieboy” and “B”. He also graduated from Archbishop Curley High School and played basketball at Frostburg State University.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the case to contact them at 410-307-2020.