Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police need your help solving a 2020 Pikesville homicide

items.[0].image.alt
Baltimore County Police Department
policemedia@baltimorecountmd.gov (3).jpg
Posted at 7:35 AM, Jan 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-24 07:35:21-05

PIKESVILLE, Md. — Baltimore County Police are asking for the public’s help in solving a Pikesville homicide that happened on June 16, 2020.

That evening, officers located Brian Green Jr., fatally shot on Caerleon Court.

Detectives determined that Green was pulling out of his garage when the crime was committed. A silver Lexus or Infiniti sedan was seen leaving the location shortly after the shooting had occurred with several suspects in it.

Green frequented Washington, D.C. and investigators believe, based on evidence collected from that area, that the suspects have ties to D.C.

Green, who was popular on Instagram, went by the nickname “Cookieboy” and “B”. He also graduated from Archbishop Curley High School and played basketball at Frostburg State University.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the case to contact them at 410-307-2020.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019