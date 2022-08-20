Police need help your identifying a man in connection a March shooting

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police need your help in identifying a man they believe is connected to a shooting that happened back in March.

Police say that on March 25, a 30-year-old man was shot in the 3600 block of W. Coldspring Lane.

Detectives in Northwest Baltimore obtained a video of the man they suspect is involved.

Anyone with information on the identity of this male is asked to call 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.