Police need help your identifying a man in connection a March shooting

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police need your help in identifying a man they believe is connected to a shooting that happened back in March.
Police say that on March 25, a 30-year-old man was shot in the 3600 block of W. Coldspring Lane.
Detectives in Northwest Baltimore obtained a video of the man they suspect is involved.
Anyone with information on the identity of this male is asked to call 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Identity Sought - On March 25, a 30 y/o male was shot in the 3600 blk of W. Coldspring Ln. NW detectives obtained video of a man involved with this incident. Anyone knowing the identity of this male is asked to call 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. pic.twitter.com/OHMB52FTo6— Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) August 20, 2022