Police need help solving 2021 murder in Kent County

MILLINGTON, Md. — Police need help solving a 2021 murder in Kent County.

The body of 51-year-old Kimm Anthony Knott was discovered October 30, inside a burning home on Daisy Drive in Millington.

He'd been shot multiple times, just hours prior.

Although details are limited, investigators determined the home was intentionally set on fire.

As crews arrived, they found the second floor had already collapsed. The home ended up being a complete loss.

More than a year later, police are still looking for leads in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Maryland State Police at 443-783-7230.