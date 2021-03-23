Menu

Missing mother and son from Frederick found safe

Courtesy of FCSO
(Left to Right) Ashlea Nicole Luecke and her 2-year-old son , Cooper.
Posted at 9:49 PM, Mar 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-24 14:10:30-04

FREDERICK, Md. — UPDATE: Ashlea Nicole Luecke and her son Cooper Scott Luecke have been found safe.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing mother and her 2-year-old son.

Ashlea Nicole Luecke, 33, and Cooper Scott Luecke were last seen around 3 pm on March 22, in the 5000 block of Merganser Court in the Ballenger Creek area.

Ashlea is approximately 5 feet-5 inches tall and 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

She has heart and spades tattoos on her wrists.

Cooper is about 3-feet and 35 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Ashlea was last seen wearing a short sleeve, blue and orange Texas Longhorns basketball shirt, with black yoga style pants.

She may be driving a silver 2017 Toyota RAV4, with Maryland tags 28579CH

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jennifer Skelley at 301-600-4017 or the tip line at 301-600-4131 and reference case #’s 21-025973 and 21-025994.

