Police need help finding missing twin toddlers last seen Aug. 29

Alexandria Police Department
Mariah and Bailey Fostion
Alexandria Police Department Seeks Public's Help in Locating Missing Toddlers
Posted at 8:52 AM, Sep 15, 2021
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Police in Alexandria, Virginia are in search of missing twin toddlers.

Bailee and Mariah Fostion, 2, were last seen August 29 with their non-custodial father, John Gaddy III.

Police say Gaddy is known to frequent areas in Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Washington D.C.

The sisters each have some skin discoloration, Bailee on her scalp, and Mariah on both legs.

If anyone has any information please call detective Betty Sixsmith by email at Betty.Sixsmith@alexandriava.gov, by phone at 703.622.7037, or dialing 9-1-1.

