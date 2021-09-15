Police need help finding missing twin toddlers last seen Aug. 29

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Police in Alexandria, Virginia are in search of missing twin toddlers.

Bailee and Mariah Fostion, 2, were last seen August 29 with their non-custodial father, John Gaddy III.

Police say Gaddy is known to frequent areas in Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Washington D.C.

The sisters each have some skin discoloration, Bailee on her scalp, and Mariah on both legs.

Alert:: The Alexandria Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating missing toddlers.



If anyone has seen them or has information on their whereabouts please reach out to the Alexandria Police Department @ 703.746.4444 or dial 9-1-1. pic.twitter.com/VACoLHnbWV — Alexandria Police (@AlexandriaVAPD) September 15, 2021

If anyone has any information please call detective Betty Sixsmith by email at Betty.Sixsmith@alexandriava.gov, by phone at 703.622.7037, or dialing 9-1-1.