Police need help finding hit and run car that left man hospitalized in Edgewood

Posted at 4:07 PM, Oct 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-18 16:08:11-04

EDGEWOOD, Md. — Police need help locating a car involved in a hit and run that left a man hospitalized in Edgewood.

Just after noon Monday, a man was walking on the shoulder around Pulaski Highway and Reeds Run Road when he was struck by a Nissan.

The car kept going and is believed to be either gray or silver in color.

Police say it should have a missing passenger side view mirror and damaged headlight.

The victim has not yet been identified. He remains hospitalized at Shock Trauma.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Bel Air Barrack at 410-838-4101.

