BALTIMORE — A Baltimore man wanted in a carjacking earlier this month has been taken into custody.

Police arrested 24-year-old Treverrick Jamal Robinson on August 19 in the 6800 block of Sturbridge Drive.

On August 1 he allegedly ordered a ride on social media, and then carjacked the driver at gunpoint.

According to online court records, Robinson has been committed and has a September 23 court appearance scheduled.

He currently faces multiple charges, including having a loaded gun in a vehicle.