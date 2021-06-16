Police: Motorcyclist killed in Pikesville early Wednesday morning

PIKESVILLE, Md. — Baltimore County Police are investigating a deadly Pikesville crash.

Police say 24-year-old Jesus Zuniga Gallegos, of the 6900 block of Bank Street, died early Wednesday morning at Sinai Hospital after he was involved in a motor vehicle crash that happened in the 600 block of Reisterstown Road at around midnight.

Gallegos was driving a 2019 Suzuki motorcycle northbound on Reisterstown Road, approaching Irving Place, when he hit a 2017 Jeep Cherokee.

The driver of the Jeep remained at the scene.

The Baltimore County Police Crash Team is continuing its investigation to determine the factors involved in this fatal crash.