Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police: Motorcyclist killed in Pikesville early Wednesday morning

items.[0].image.alt
File
deadly crash.jpg
Posted at 10:50 AM, Jun 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-16 11:58:50-04

PIKESVILLE, Md. — Baltimore County Police are investigating a deadly Pikesville crash.

Police say 24-year-old Jesus Zuniga Gallegos, of the 6900 block of Bank Street, died early Wednesday morning at Sinai Hospital after he was involved in a motor vehicle crash that happened in the 600 block of Reisterstown Road at around midnight.

Gallegos was driving a 2019 Suzuki motorcycle northbound on Reisterstown Road, approaching Irving Place, when he hit a 2017 Jeep Cherokee.

The driver of the Jeep remained at the scene.

The Baltimore County Police Crash Team is continuing its investigation to determine the factors involved in this fatal crash.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020