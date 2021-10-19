Police: Motorcyclist killed in a Friday afternoon Dundalk crash

DUNDLK, Md. — Baltimore County Police say a 26-year-old motorcyclist died following a Friday afternoon crash in Dundalk.

Just before 4 p.m., Marco Tulio Lemus Osorio was driving a 2009 Kawaski motorcycle westbound on Holabird Avenue, approaching Brookview Road.

As a 2019 Ram pick-up truck was making a right turn onto Brookview Road, Osorio tried to pass the pick-up truck on the right and collided with it.

Osorio was transported to an area hospital with life threatening injuries. He later died.

The Baltimore County Police Department’s investigators are investigating the circumstances surrounding this crash.