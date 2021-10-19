Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police: Motorcyclist killed in a Friday afternoon Dundalk crash

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Manny Locke/ABC2 News
Man dies after being ejected from stolen motorcycle; Baltimore County police investigate
Posted at 9:40 AM, Oct 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-19 09:40:25-04

DUNDLK, Md. — Baltimore County Police say a 26-year-old motorcyclist died following a Friday afternoon crash in Dundalk.

Just before 4 p.m., Marco Tulio Lemus Osorio was driving a 2009 Kawaski motorcycle westbound on Holabird Avenue, approaching Brookview Road.

As a 2019 Ram pick-up truck was making a right turn onto Brookview Road, Osorio tried to pass the pick-up truck on the right and collided with it.

Osorio was transported to an area hospital with life threatening injuries. He later died.

The Baltimore County Police Department’s investigators are investigating the circumstances surrounding this crash.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019