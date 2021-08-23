Police: Motorcyclist killed after striking a 'fixed object' late Friday night in Kingsville

KINGSVILLE, Md. — Baltimore County Police say a motorcyclist was killed late Friday night in Kingsville.

Just after 11 p.m., officers were called to the 12000 block of Philadelphia Road for a motorcycle crash.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of a 2011 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Philadelphia near Raphael roads negotiating a left curve.

The motorcyclist, 33-year-old Brandon Johns, of Oak Road, lost control which caused him to go off the road and strike a fixed object.

He was pronounced dead on scene.

The Baltimore County Police Crash Team is continuing their investigation.