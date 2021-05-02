Watch
Police: Missing 17-year-old girl from Baltimore hasn’t been seen since February

Baltimore Police
Denajah Kearney
Posted at 9:07 AM, May 02, 2021
BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are looking for a missing 17-year-old girl.

Denajah Kearney was last seen on February 17 at about 4:00 p.m. in the 1900 block of West Fayette Street.

Police say Denajah was last seen wearing a black coat with red writing on the back and dark blue jeans.

She is approximately 5'9", and weighs about 125 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Denajah Kearney is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at, 443-984-7385 or simply dial 911.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

You can also submit an online text tip by visiting the Metro Crime Stoppers website.

