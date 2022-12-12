Police: Masked man announces Walgreens robbery, then says he was joking

CROFTON, Md. — Police are looking for a masked man who jokingly announced a robbery at a Walgreens in Crofton.

It happened around 8:15 Saturday night at the store on Brandermill Boulevard.

Anne Arundel County Police say the suspect walked in and forced the cashier to open the register, before claiming to be joking and leaving.

No weapon was ever displayed, according to police.

Investigators aren't sure if the man fled in a vehicle or on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-222-4720.