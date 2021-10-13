Watch
Police: Maryland man violently assaulted woman for hours inside Delaware apartment

Newark Police Department 
Posted at 3:06 PM, Oct 13, 2021
NEWARK, De. — Police say a Maryland man violently assaulted a woman for hours inside an apartment in Delaware.

Brandon Freyre, 20 of Arnold, now faces several criminal charges including for making terroristic threats, kidnapping, and strangulation.

It all started overnight on October 8 at an East Main Street apartment in Newark.

Freyre was spending time with a woman he knew, when the two got into an argument that quickly turned heated.

The woman told police Freyre struck her with "blunt objects" before spraying her in the eyes with a can of spray paint, and threatening to kill her if 911 was called.

She also claims Freyre strangled her to the point of unconsciousness, all while being held against her will.

Hours later the woman says Freyre tossed her down a flight of stairs, which allowed her to escape.

The victim was taken to a hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

A Delaware judge ordered Freyre to be held on $38,100 cash bail. 

