Police: Man was critically injured in an Essex shooting on Monday

Posted at 7:39 AM, Jun 09, 2021
ESSEX, Md. — Baltimore County Police say a man was critically injured in an Essex overnight shooting.

Just before 9 p.m. on Monday, a 32-year-old man was hospitalized after being shot on Lanflair and Dargun Roads. Responding officers found the man outside, suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper body.

He was transported to an area hospital and is currently listed as being in critical but stable condition.

VCU detectives are asking anyone who may have information about the incident or the individuals involved to call 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.

