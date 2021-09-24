Police: Man struck and killed overnight on I-83 shortly after ride share altercation

BALTIMORE — An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck and killed overnight Friday on I-83 in Baltimore County.

It happened around 2:50 a.m., on the southbound side just before Northern Parkway.

A Range Rover hit 26-year-old Gleb Volkov, of New York, as he was crossing the road from the median. The driver remained on scene.

State Police found out 20-minutes earlier, that Volkov had been involved in an altercation with a ride share driver along the interstate near Ruxton Road.

The ride share driver accused Volkov of being intoxicated and assaulting him, while trying to get the car to run off the road.

When the driver was eventually able to pull over, Volkov reportedly fled from the vehicle.

The ride share driver described Volkov which matched that of the deceased pedestrian.

Traffic on I-83 was shut down for about three hours.

The crash remains under investigation.

