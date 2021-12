OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore County Police confirm that a man was stabbed to death in Owings Mills on Tuesday.

At around 1:10 p.m., Baltimore County police officers arrived to the Unit block of Trolod Court in response to a stabbing.

Officers arrived to find 19-year-old Austin Knee suffering from a stab wound.

Despite the efforts of police officers and medics, Knee died at the scene.

Detectives are continuing to investigate this incident.