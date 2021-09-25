Watch
Police: man shot overnight in Glen Burnie

Posted at 2:09 PM, Sep 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-25 14:09:55-04

GLEN BURNIE, md. — Police are investigating after a man was shot overnight in Glen Burnie.

Around 10:25 p.m., gunshots were heard in the 8000 block of Greenleaf Terrace.

A 23-year-old man was found laying on the ground in the 8000 block of Crainmont Drive. He had been shot in his torso and was Shock Trauma with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

Eastern District Detectives are currently investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Eastern District at (410) 222-6145 or our anonymous tip line at (410) 222-4700.

