Police: Man shot in Essex on New Year's Eve

ESSEX, Md. — A man suffered a non-life threatening injury after he was shot on New Year's Eve in Essex.

At around 10:20 p.m., Baltimore County police officers were called to the Unit block of Jillway Court for a reported shooting.

A preliminary investigation determined that an armed person shot a man after he arrived home. The suspect fled the scene after the shooting and the victim sustained a non-life threatening injury.

Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit are asking anyone with information about this shooting to contact them at 410-307-2020.