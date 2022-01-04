Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police: Man shot in Essex on New Year's Eve

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Manny Locke/ABC2 News
Baltimore County Police investigate 2 fatal crashes
Posted at 8:38 AM, Jan 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-04 08:38:04-05

ESSEX, Md. — A man suffered a non-life threatening injury after he was shot on New Year's Eve in Essex.

At around 10:20 p.m., Baltimore County police officers were called to the Unit block of Jillway Court for a reported shooting.

A preliminary investigation determined that an armed person shot a man after he arrived home. The suspect fled the scene after the shooting and the victim sustained a non-life threatening injury.

Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit are asking anyone with information about this shooting to contact them at 410-307-2020.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019