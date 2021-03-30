Police: Man shot and killed outside apartment complex in Laurel

LAUREL — Howard County Police are investigating a deadly shooting.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 9000 block of Stebbing Way in Laurel.

Multiple callers reported hearing gunshots and seeing a man lying on the ground outside of an apartment complex.

Police responded and located the victim with a gunshot wound to the torso. He was taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma where he was pronounced dead. He has not yet been identified.

A witness reported seeing someone running in the area, but it is unclear if that person was an involved party and a confirmed description is not available.

Police are increasing patrols in area on foot, on bikes, with K9, and in patrol vehicles. Anyone who has any information should call 911.