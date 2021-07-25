Police: Man killed in targeted shooting Friday night in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Police are now investigating a targeted shooting that happened late Friday night in Baltimore County.

Just before 12 a.m., officers were called to the 6900 block of Brookmill Road where they found 26-year-old Errol Davis, of the 5300 block of Overhill Road, suffering from a single gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene and, according to the release, detectives believe this was a targeted incident.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Baltimore County homicide detectives by calling 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous.