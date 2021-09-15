Police: Man killed after being struck while standing beside his parked car

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Baltimore County Police say a man was killed after he was struck while standing outside his car.

On Tuesday, at around 7:30 p.m., a driver was struck as he was standing outside his parked vehicle, which was legally parked, along Dundalk Avenue near Patapsco Avenue.

The driver went on to hit the victim’s vehicle as well as a car parked in front of it. Both vehicles were legally parked when they were struck.

Medics transported 35-year-old Santos Porfirio Flores Cabrera to a local hospital where he died.

The driver who hit Cabrera was also transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.