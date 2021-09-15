Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police: Man killed after being struck while standing beside his parked car

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Manny Locke/ABC2 News
Baltimore County police identify motorcyclist killed in crash
Posted at 12:51 PM, Sep 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-15 12:51:31-04

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Baltimore County Police say a man was killed after he was struck while standing outside his car.

On Tuesday, at around 7:30 p.m., a driver was struck as he was standing outside his parked vehicle, which was legally parked, along Dundalk Avenue near Patapsco Avenue.

The driver went on to hit the victim’s vehicle as well as a car parked in front of it. Both vehicles were legally parked when they were struck.

Medics transported 35-year-old Santos Porfirio Flores Cabrera to a local hospital where he died.

The driver who hit Cabrera was also transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019