Police: Man in critical condition following Wednesday evening Essex shooting

Posted at 12:30 PM, Apr 22, 2021
ESSEX, Md. — Detectives are investigating a shooting that happened just after 6 p.m., on Wednesday, in Essex, near Lanflair and Dargun Roads.

Officers arrived to find a man suffering from, at least, one gunshot wound to the lower body.

He was transported to an area hospital and is currently being listed in critical, but stable condition.

The Violent Crimes Unit of the Baltimore County Police Department is investigating this case. If you have any information about this shooting, please call Baltimore County Police at 410-307-2020.

