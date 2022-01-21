Police: Man dies after hitting an unoccupied vehicle in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — A man dies after he runs into an unoccupied vehicle in Baltimore County.

On Thursday, at around 5:25 p.m., a 2018 Nissan Altima was traveling east on Pulaski Highway, just prior to Rossville Boulevard.

At the time of the crash, the Nissan exited the roadway, then entered a parking lot and struck an unoccupied 2018 Honda Accord.

The driver of the Nissan, 62-year-old Mr. Ralph Gipprich, was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The Baltimore County Police Crash Team continues working to determine all of the factors that contributed to this crash.