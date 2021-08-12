Police: Man critically injured in a Dundalk attempted robbery

DUNDALK, Md. — Baltimore County Police continue to investigate a Wednesday evening shooting that happened in Dundalk.

According to officials, at around 6 p.m., police found a 20-year-old man shot inside his car near the intersection of Sollers Point and Baybriar Roads.

The victim, who suffered at least one gunshot wound, was rushed to an area hospital.

Investigators learned that the suspects were attempting to rob the victim when the shooting occurred.

At last check, he was listed as being in critical, but stable condition.

This case remains under investigation by detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit. Anyone with information about this crime can contact 410-307-2020.