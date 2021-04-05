Police: Man carjacked in Glen Burnie by suspect who promised drugs and a prostitute

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Police say a man was carjacked and run over with his own vehicle in Glen Burnie, after he picked up a suspect who promised him drugs and a prostitute.

It happened around 2:30 am Monday in the 100 block of Blades Lane.

The victim reportedly picked the suspect up in Baltimore, before driving back to Glen Burnie to pick up a woman on Vernon Avenue.

All three then drove to Blades Lane.

That's when the suspect allegedly punched the victim in the head, forcing him out of the vehicle.

The suspect and woman then drove off together, while hitting a parked car in the process.

Later, the man returned to the scene and allegedly ran the victim over before fleeing again.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anne Arundel County Police are still in search of the car and suspect.

Anyone with information should call detectives at 410-222-6135 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.