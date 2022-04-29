Police: Man burglarized four stores at same Ritchie Highway shopping Center

Watch
Posted at 11:52 AM, Apr 29, 2022
GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A 24-year-old man is accused of burglarizing four different businesses at the same Glen Burnie shopping Center on Thursday.

Anne Arundel County Police were initially called around 11:45pm for a break-in at the Wing Stop on Ritchie Highway.

Arriving officers found shattered glass at the front of the carryout.

Around that same time, an alarm rang out at the Chesapeake Liquors store.

It was then police found Travis Johnson hiding behind some dumpsters in the parking lot.

He reportedly tried running from officers, but was quickly arrested.

It's believed Johnson also broke into the Chaps and Subway, which are located in the shopping center.

