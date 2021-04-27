Watch
Police: man arrested for allegedly killing wife in Ellicott City

Posted at 6:42 AM, Apr 27, 2021
BALTIMORE, md. — Police believe a man killed his wife inside a residence in Ellicott City on Monday.

At 3:40 p.m., police were called to a residence in the 3700 block of Springfalls Court to perform a welfare check and found the wife dead with undetermined injuries.

Through investigation, officials believe that the woman had been killed by her husband who then left the scene.

Police found the man in his vehicle in the 4000 block of Meadowbrook Lane and arrested him. Charges are pending.

Officials have not determined a motive.

The medical examiner will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

