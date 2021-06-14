Police make arrests in Saturday stabbings at Glen Burnie Walmart and Home Depot

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Police have made arrests in separate stabbings that occurred Saturday at two popular stores in Glen Burnie.

The first incident happened just before 1:15pm at the Home Depot at 601 E. Ordinance Road.

Police say 37-year-old Carroll Hall, of Baltimore, tried stealing several power tools.

When he was confronted by store employees and other citizens, Hall pulled a knife to keep everyone at bay.

Eventually a struggle ensued leaving one good Samaritan with a small stab wound to the left shoulder.

Hall also received a minor cut to the hand while others tried wrestling the knife away from him.

He now faces charged of first degree assault and theft.

About two-and-a half hours later, officers were called for a fight at the Walmart in the 6700 block of Chesapeake Center Drive.

Witnesses told police two men got into an altercation inside the store which continued outside.

At some point, one man tried throwing a punch when the other pulled a knife and stabbed him.

The alleged suspect has been identified as 29-year-old Domonic Cordell Bryant, of Gambrills.

He's now charged with assault. The victim is expected to survive.