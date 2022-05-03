Watch
Police looking to identify armed robbery suspects in Baltimore

Baltimore Police
Posted at 10:19 PM, May 02, 2022
BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are asking the public for help in identifying armed robbery suspects.

Police say that beginning on April 14, businesses in the 3000 - 3200 blocks of Eastern Avenue and Lombard Street corridors were victims to armed robberies.

Detectives acquired surveillance photos of the suspects and are looking to identify each of them.

Anyone knowing the identities of any of these suspects is asked to call Citywide Robbery detectives at 41-366-6341 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

