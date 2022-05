ST. MARY'S COUNTY, Md. — The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office is looking for an escaped criminal.

37-year-old Kevin Bryan Wright of California, secretly escaped from a treatment program he was attending, while completing his 18-month sentence for resisting/interfering with arrest.

He is currently wanted for the charge of escape/violating conditions of release.

Wright is 5'9" and weighs 175 lbs with brown hair and hazel eyes.