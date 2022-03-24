Police looking for suspect who randomly attacked mail carrier in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Annapolis police are looking for a man who they say attacked a postal service worker Monday.

According to police, the victim who neighbors identified as "Walter," told investigators an unknown man randomly punched him in the face and ripped an earring out of his ear. It happened in the 1800 block of Copeland Street around 4:30 p.m.

Neighbors told WMAR-2 News they knew something was wrong when they hadn't seen the postal employee on his usual route.

"I called him today," said Marshall Hall. "We're friends. I just asked if he was OK. He said he was attacked and that he was taking a couple of days off to recover."

When police responded Monday, they said they found the mail carrier bleeding from his face and ear.

"It's bad when a man can’t even deliver mail without somebody attacking him," said a neighbor who asked not to be identified.

Police said the male suspect fled in an unknown vehicle before officers arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to call Annapolis police at 410-268-4141.