Missing Towson University football player found safe in Georgia

TOWSON — UPDATE: March 23, 2021

A week after being reported missing, Benedict Umunakwe has been found safe in Georgia, according to Baltimore County Police.

Towson University also confirmed he was found on Twitter.

Benedict Chizum “Chiz” Umunakwe has been found safe in Georgia. We thank everyone in the @TowsonU community for sharing his information and photograph. We thank @BaltCoPolice & other agencies for their partnership in providing this outcome for Chiz’s family, friends & teammates. — TU Office of Public Safety (@TUPublicSafety) March 23, 2021

UPDATE: March 22, 2021

Over the weekend, another Towson Tiger, Nygil Johnson, tweeted that Umunakwe's car was seen in Wilson, North Carolina. Wilson is a town located near I-95 south and about 50 miles east of Raleigh.

Original Story:

Baltimore County Police are looking for a missing Towson University football player.

Police say 22-year-old Benedict Umunakwe is missing from Towson and was last seen on Monday at 7:00 a.m., wearing a black sweatshirt with the #21 in gold on the back.

He's 6’4 and weighs around 240 pounds. Police say he may be suffering emotional distress and may be driving a dark blue Hyunda Sonata with a New York tag JJZ5811.

In a Tweet Towson Unversity says it is supporting police in the efforts to bring bring “Chiz” Umunakwe home safely to family and friends.

If you have information please contact county police at 410-307-2020 or TUPD at 410-704-4444

According to Towson's football roster, he's a linebacker on the team.

If you've seen him, please call 911.