Police looking for missing 65-year-old last seen on Thursday

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are looking for a missing vulnerable adult, 65-year-old Charmaine Richardson.

Richardson was last seen on March 11 at around 5:00 p.m. in the 2900 block of E. Federal Street.

She is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 140 lbs. and was last seen wearing a black and white shorts set.

Charmaine Richardson has early signs of dementia and is unable to speak.

Anyone who has seen and or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call the Missing Person’s Unit at 443-984-7385 or dial 911.