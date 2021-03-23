Police looking for missing 32-year-old, reported missing March 11

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Police Department is looking for a missing 32-year old Larry Brown, 3rd.

Police say his last contact with family members was December of 2020 in the 2900 block of Clifton Park Terrace.

He was reported missing on March 11, 2021 by family members. Larry is approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Larry Brown, 3rd is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at, 443-984-7385 or simply dial 911.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an online text tip visiting the Metro Crime Stoppers website.