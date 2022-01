BALTIMORE COUNTY — Baltimore County Police are looking for missing 15-year-old Chamaur Lawrence who was last seen around 5 p.m. in the 1300 block of Halstead Road.

He is 5’7” and around 135 pounds and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black hoodie with “Champion” written in white letters. He was also carrying a red duffle bag and a blue under armour book bag.

If located call 911 or 410-307-2020