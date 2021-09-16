Watch
Police looking for man wanted for the murder of a 39-year-old in Baltimore City

Baltimore City
Posted at 6:57 PM, Sep 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-16 18:57:34-04

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are asking for the public's help identifying a person they say murdered 39-year-old Melvin White in the 2200 block of Kirk Avenue.

Police say the shooting happened at around 3 p.m. on September 12.

If you know the identity of the suspect in the video or have information about the incident please call homicide investigators at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous should utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also submit an anonymous text tip by visiting the MCS Baltimore website.

