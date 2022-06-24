Police looking for I-95 gunman who killed father of six in a case of road rage

HANOVER, Md. — It's been nearly five-months since a husband and father of six was shot and killed while driving home on I-95.

On January 30, Maryland State Police responded to a crash and found Charlie Marks' vehicle up against a guardrail by the Maryland 100 interchange.

He'd been shot, and later died at Shock Trauma.

The 42-year-old from Pasadena had reportedly been involved in some type of “road rage” incident with an unidentified driver in a blue passenger car.

Witnesses described seeing Marks' vehicle drive off the road, but didn't realize he'd been wounded.

Police are still looking for the shooter and leads in the case, and are asking anyone with information to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.

