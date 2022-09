BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are asking the public for help in finding a 32-year-old man who has been missing for nearly a week.

Darryl Wiggins II was last seen or heard from in the 600 block of Wyanoke Avenue on Sept. 2

He is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

Police said Wiggins' family is extremely concerned of his well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.