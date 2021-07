BALTIMORE, md. — Baltimore Police are looking to identify this man after a senior citizen was murdered in Baltimore City.

On July 19, 2021 in the 3800 block of West Forest Park Avenue 64-year-old Vaseles Nettles was killed as he attempted to recover his stolen scooter.

Anyone knowing the identity of this young man is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.