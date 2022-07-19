Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police looking to ID people of interest in South Baltimore shooting that killed 1

Screen Shot 2022-07-19 at 5.30.12 PM.png
Baltimore County
Screen Shot 2022-07-19 at 5.30.12 PM.png
Posted at 5:28 PM, Jul 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-19 17:36:29-04

BALTIMORE  — Police are looking for possible people of interest in a murder that killed 22-year-old Devin Nathaniel Young on June 25, 2022.

Around 3:06 a.m., police arrived to the 800 block of South Hanover St., and found Young lying in the street with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center and pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Throughout the course of their investigation, detectives reviewed surveillance footage and several people of interest were located among the images.

Police say if you know anyone in the photos to contact Homicide investigators at 410-396-2100.

Hanover Street murder.jpeg
Hanover street murder 2.0.jpeg
Hanover Street 3.0.jpeg

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019