BALTIMORE — Police are looking for possible people of interest in a murder that killed 22-year-old Devin Nathaniel Young on June 25, 2022.

Around 3:06 a.m., police arrived to the 800 block of South Hanover St., and found Young lying in the street with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center and pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Throughout the course of their investigation, detectives reviewed surveillance footage and several people of interest were located among the images.

Police say if you know anyone in the photos to contact Homicide investigators at 410-396-2100.

Baltimore Police Department

