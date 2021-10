CATONSVILLE, Md. — Police say a man wearing no clothes keeps showing up during the night at an assistant living in Catonsville.

Now detectives need help identifying him.

On each occasion, the man has gone through the main lobby and walked around Park View Assisted Living on Maiden Choice Lane.

Anyone with information should call Baltimore County Police at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

You could be eligible for a cash reward.