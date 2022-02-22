Watch
Police link man to four recent burglaries at Towson businesses

Posted at 4:01 PM, Feb 22, 2022
TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County Police have arrested a 26-year-old man in connection to a series of recent burglaries.

Robert C. Williams is accused of breaking into four different businesses between February 8 and 15.

The latest occurred around 1am on February 21 at Skyline Liquor and Wine, in the 200 block of E. Joppa Road.

Evidence recovered at that scene reportedly linked Williams to three other burglaries that occurred earlier in the month.

Two of those happened on February 8 at Burger Bros Restaurant and Z Burger, which are both located on Allegheny Avenue.

Williams is also tied to a February 15 burglary at Pure Raw Juice in the 6800 block of York Road.

He's currently being held without bail.

