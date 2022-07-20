GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Anne Arundel County Police have charged a driver who allegedly threatened to kill an entire road construction crew.

It happened Tuesday around 1:30pm in the area of Harriet Drive and Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard in Glen Burnie.

That's where construction was going on, causing traffic to back up.

A driver became irate and drove through the construction site, forcing crew members to flee out of the way.

One worker followed the suspect in an attempt to get their tag number, but moments later the driver returned to the scene armed with a knife threatening to kill them all.

Police eventually tracked down 67-year-old Robert Evans Jr., charging him with assault.