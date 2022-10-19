Police issue silver alert for missing 77-year-old Elliott City man

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Police have issued a silver alert for a missing 77-year-old man from Elliott City.

Ervin Milton Norgren reportedly left his home on Ashby Court around 4pm Tuesday, and never returned.

He's believed to be driving a gray 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan, with Maryland tags 9BV4297.

Norgren does not have a cell phone, leaving family concerned for his health and well-being.

He was last seen wearing a green plaid flannel shirt, grey sweat pants, and blue running shoes.

Anyone who sees Norgren or his vehicle should call 911.