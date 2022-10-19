Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police issue silver alert for missing 77-year-old Elliott City man

Ervin Milton Norgren.jpg
Howard County Police
Ervin Milton Norgren.jpg
Posted at 9:19 AM, Oct 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-19 09:19:10-04

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Police have issued a silver alert for a missing 77-year-old man from Elliott City.

Ervin Milton Norgren reportedly left his home on Ashby Court around 4pm Tuesday, and never returned.

He's believed to be driving a gray 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan, with Maryland tags 9BV4297.

Norgren does not have a cell phone, leaving family concerned for his health and well-being.

He was last seen wearing a green plaid flannel shirt, grey sweat pants, and blue running shoes.

Anyone who sees Norgren or his vehicle should call 911.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019