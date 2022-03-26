Police-involved shooting leaves one man injured in Frederick County

FREDERICK, Md. — A suspect is injured following a deputy-involved shooting Friday evening in the 300 block of East Mountain Road.

According to police, while attempting to locate Jacob Christian Wilford of Knoxville, Maryland, who had been served with a protection order earlier in the evening, a Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputy fired his duty weapon after the suspect threatened significant bodily harm.

At approximately 11:15 p.m., dispatchers received a call that Wilford was on the property and asked that FCSO deputies respond and remove him.

Wilford was hiding behind a shed when deputies arrived. When police ordered him to come out, he hurled a projectile at them. One deputy shot Wilford in the arm. Directly after the shooting, other responding deputies began delivering first aid.

Wilson was transported to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma for treatment, where he is in stable condition.

According to detectives, the investigation is ongoing. One officer at the scene did have an activated body camera on. However, FSCO has not released the footage at this time.

Charges are pending for Wilson.