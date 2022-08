SEVERNA PARK — Anne Arundel County Police are investigating the shooting of a woman Friday morning.

According to police, a call came in at 10:10a.m., for an adult female who had been shot in the 600 block of Kensington Avenue in Severna Park.

The female victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A suspect is in custody.

There is no further information at this time but police did advise that there is no threat to the community.