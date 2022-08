OCEAN CITY, Md. — Ocean City police posted photos of a person of interest sought in connection to an assault on the Boardwalk this weekend.

The assault happened at about 8:10 p.m. Sunday, July 31, on the south end of the Boardwalk.

Police did not say if the man is a suspect or what his role is in the assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Mossop at wmossop@oceancitymd.gov or 410-723-6610.