Police investigating weekend armed robberies in Fed Hill

BALTIMORE — Police are warning people to be on the lookout after a string of armed robberies in Federal Hill over the weekend.

Officials said the robberies happened on Riverside Avenue on July 24th.

According to police reports obtained by WMAR-2 News the first incident occurred just before 1 a.m. Saturday. A female victim told police she was robbed at the intersection of Gittings and Riverside.

The police report stated the victim noticed a car following her and eventually two suspects got out of the vehicle, one of them reportedly carrying a gun.

In fear for her safety, she dropped to the ground in the fetal position and threw her phone away from her. Police said the suspects did not take her phone but grabbed and forcefully removed her purse from her shoulder, kicking her in the process.

The second robbery and assault occurred at 1:12 am.

The male victim told police he observed an older white hatchback vehicle drive past him.

As he continued walking, he felt someone place him in a bear hug move before being slammed into the sidewalk. The victim says he heard voiced and was struck several times with fists and feet, sticking his head, face, and upper body.

Both victims reported seeing a handgun.

Baltimore Police canvassed the area and were able to recover footage from home surveillance equipment. The video shows three men and a woman stepping out of a white vehicle, eventually returning to it before leaving the area.

Anyone with information and or home surveillance video from Saturday July 24th is asked to contact Baltimore Police.