Police investigating Tuesday morning murder-suicide in Pasadena

PASADENA, Md. — The Elizabeth’s Landing community in Pasadena, an idyllic setting for growing young families, is upset by the deaths of a couple in an apparent murder-suicide.

“If you come out today around when school gets out, you’ll see all the kids walk home. They come out and play with each other," said Cody Dewese, one of the victims’ neighbors. "I know our neighborhood alone---we play with the neighbors all out front so for something like that here is just crazy.”

Police say just after midnight, a family member called for help from a townhouse on New Bedford Harbour after discovering two people dead inside the basement.

“Both had apparent gunshot wounds,” said Marc Limansky of the Anne Arundel County Police Department, “Evidence suggests that the male subject shot the female subject and then turned the weapon against himself, used it on himself to commit suicide.”

Police have identified the victims as 39-year-old Dajuan Jennings and, his wife, 42-year-old Neka Natalie Jennings.

They have offered no motive for the killings.

“The inflation and people not being able to afford different things. Being stuck in. People’s mental health is really a big factor,” said Dewese, “So I think a lot of this stuff is just people not having the resources they need to do what’s better for them, and it’s a shame something like this had to happen. Somebody’s family. Somebody’s kids.”

If you know anything about this case, homicide detectives want to hear from you. Just call 410-222-4731.

